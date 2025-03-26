Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 73,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TriNet Group
In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.26.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.
TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
