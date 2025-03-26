Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 73,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.