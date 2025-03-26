Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

