Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -427.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

