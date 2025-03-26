Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TGTX opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -427.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
