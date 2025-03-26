Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

