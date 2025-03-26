Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 236,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 970,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

