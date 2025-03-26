Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,718 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.