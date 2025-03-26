Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.