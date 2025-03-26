Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 206,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on E. UBS Group cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price target (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

