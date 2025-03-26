Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,300,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. This trade represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

