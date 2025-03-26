Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $127.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

