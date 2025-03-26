Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $273.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average is $183.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

