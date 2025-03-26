Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE KD opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

