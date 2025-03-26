Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,498 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 55,555 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,570,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STM

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.