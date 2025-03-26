Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

BSM opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

