Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of PAVE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.