Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.