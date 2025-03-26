Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

