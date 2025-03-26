Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 52.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Honda Motor by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Honda Motor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 570,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,909,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 184,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

