Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

