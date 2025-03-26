Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,586 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.9 %

SWK opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.