Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,346 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RITM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

