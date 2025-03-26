Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.25%.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

