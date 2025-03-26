Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of The Hackett Group worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

