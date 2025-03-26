Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,127 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in New York Times by 74.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 324.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

