Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 919 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.
In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,762,865.20. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,153.92. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,180 shares of company stock worth $7,159,763 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:GWRE opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.28, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
