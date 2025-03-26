Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $501,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

