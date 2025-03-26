Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,547 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in International Money Express by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $412.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

