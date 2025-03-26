DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 86,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

