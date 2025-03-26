DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.07%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

