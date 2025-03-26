Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,596.28. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

