Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 833,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,496,766.24. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,374. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

