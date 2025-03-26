Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

