enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 252.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,557 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of enCore Energy worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in enCore Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

enCore Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EU opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,176. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

