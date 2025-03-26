Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 48 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,184,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,998,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $16,342,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.