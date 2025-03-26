Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,161,909.74. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $808,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.