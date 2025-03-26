Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 495,599 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,582.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 920,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 865,840 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE HR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

