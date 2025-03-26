Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $211.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.