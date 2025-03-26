Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $561,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 291.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $348.96 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.30 and its 200-day moving average is $402.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

