Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $521,000 in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF alerts:

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDGI stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.