Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 470,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE VVV opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.48. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

