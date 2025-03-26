Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,222 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

