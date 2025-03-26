Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,178 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

