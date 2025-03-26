Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,000.53. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $79.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

