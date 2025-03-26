Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 553,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 436,806 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000.

PDBC stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

