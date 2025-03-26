Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 811 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.