Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.