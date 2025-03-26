Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,604,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

