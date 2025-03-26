EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in EVERTEC by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

In other EVERTEC news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

