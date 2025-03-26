FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FedEx were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.60.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $241.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

