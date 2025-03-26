FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in FIGS by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $160,055.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

