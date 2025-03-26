FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,169,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

